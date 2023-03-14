Assam: Implementation of Child Marriage Act, a sine qua non !

The recent crackdown on child marriages in Assam has raised strong criticism amongst various sections of society, including the media. By Feb 9 this year, around 2,763 people have been arrested in connection with child marriage in the state of Assam.

The National Family Health Survey-V (NFHS 2019-21) presents some shocking figures. As per the report, 23.3 per cent of women in the 20-24 age group were married off before attaining the age of 18. The report further reveals that 7 per cent of women in India between the age of 15 and 19 years have begun childbearing.

The condition of Assam pertaining to teenage pregnancy is too alarming. As per the report shared in a tweet by Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Assam Teenage pregnant women in 2022 (January to December) stands at 16.8 per cent. That is, out of the 6,20,867 number of pregnant women registered, pregnant women below the age of 19 years is1,04,264.

Critics state that the Muslim personal law permits girls to get married after reaching puberty and this had been a practice for decades. Thus, arresting their husbands for getting married to minor girls which in their eyes was never wrong may be unjustified. Indeed, such critics lack proper justification. Even Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia enacted legislation banning child marriage making 18 years the minimum age for weddings. The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, clearly stipulates that the minimum age of marriage is 21 years in the case of males and 18 years in the case of females. So far, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, has practically been a "symbolic act" only. It is under the charismatic leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that proper action is being initiated for implementation.

Critics further state that by arresting the husbands on account of child marriage who are the sole breadwinner of the family, the government has pushed the families into poverty and hunger. Such critics also appear to be baseless as the government is likely to announce assistance for those, whose husbands were arrested in the crackdown against child marriage. It is learnt that the Assam cabinet has formed a three-member cabinet committee to prepare the rehabilitation policy and the government will decide on the same after the submission of the report by the cabinet committee.

Child marriage is indeed a social evil and needs to be eradicated. Although a law exists against child marriage, such laws without implementation will remain as symbolic acts only. The crackdown on child marriage in Assam is a welcome step taken by the Assam chief minister, paving the way for its eradication.