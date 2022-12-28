How science became a woman's best friend

I came across a scientific revelation during my biology lessons that changed my thought process for life. The chromosome that determines the gender of an offspring is carried by sperm. This fact was as enlightening as it was liberating for a naive young girl.

It struck the point so deep and gave her the weapon to argue against the myth that a specific religious ritual could help any woman bear only male offspring. Or why women can’t be blamed for giving birth to a girl child?

It was just the beginning of the journey of how science became my and many other women's most ardent supporter and one true friend. So let's see how science changed woman’s life for the better.

Menstrual isolation - It is still practiced in various parts of India though scattered. Earlier, women were forbidden from entering homes, kitchens, schools, and temples. They had to remain in the dark and hidden. They had to use unhygienic means to control menstrual flow and whatnot.

But then science explained how periods were not a bane but a boon. And how women were healthy and capable of handling anything during periods. Slowly science developed products to elevate the status of women during their periods.

Washing Machines – When I think now, the washing machine wasn’t just a simple invention - it was a revolution. It ended the drudgery of hours of scrubbing, soaking, wringing, and repeating.

Household chores ideally should have been a joint responsibility between male and female family folks. But women have shouldered them like the last warrior standing for centuries.

The labour-saving devices, such as vacuum cleaners, blenders, microwaves, gas, and many more elevated woman's life. More than helping with repetitive household tasks, these smart devices left women the scope to think, relax, and save time.

Mobile Phones – This is now more than just a device to talk. For women, it holds more power because it connects them to the world in many ways. It is now a way to entertainment, home organisation, education, knowledge, financial empowerment, independence, and management.

Some more scientific inventions that contributed to women's empowerment are – IVF, contraceptive pills, ultrasound, diapers etc.

But was science discriminating…

Yes, it was too. It is surprising how science ignored sex as a critical variable while understanding various biological and behavioral systems of human health. Yet, it was essential to be considered as part of preclinical research experiments and drug testing.

In totality, science gave women liberation from many nasty myths and uplifted them positively, just like a best friend would.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE