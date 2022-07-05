Francophone Africa: The dynamic overlooked African economic jewel

22 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa have French as their official language, with a population of 300 million people. Francophone countries are predominantly located in central and western Africa. According to Victor Lopes an economist from Standard Charter Bank, Francophone Africa constitutes 15 per cent of Africa’s GDP and receives approximately 20 per cent of foreign investments that are directed to Africa. Despite all this, South African companies are reluctant to do business in this region. However, this region is too dynamic to be ignored.

The World Bank predicted, that, by 2021, 62.5 per cent of Africa’s fastest growing economies will be in Francophone Africa. Currently, it boasts five out of the ten fastest-growing economies in Sub-Saharan Africa, namely, Côte d’Ivoire 7 per cent, Senegal 6.7 per cent, Benin 6.3 per cent, Burkina Faso 6 per cent, and Guinea 5.9 per cent. In the South African context, there is huge potential for mining and extraction of natural resources. It is an emerging mining region with countries such as Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali being earmarked as countries that will be leading the mining growth. The region is endowed with vast natural resources: Côte d'Ivoire is the leading producer of cocoa, Mali is the second largest producer of Shea nuts, DRC has the world's largest reserves of coltan and cobalt, and several countries in the region are trying to revitalize their coffee, palm oil and cotton production.

Some businesses are deterred from doing business in Francophone countries because they believe that the political volatility in the region will hinder their businesses. These issues have been taken seriously and addressed, in order to attract business in their countries. According to the 2018 World Bank's annual Ease of Doing Business report assesses that: French-speaking countries achieved especially notable results. The report recognized Togo and Côte d'Ivoire as among "the 10 economies improving the most across three or more areas measured by Ease of Doing Business in 2017/18. There are two major factors that make doing business in Francophone Africa easier. Firstly, the implementation of the Organization for Harmonization of Business Law in Africa (OHADA). OHADA is a legal system that has created homogeneousness amongst member states, which has subsequently created accountability and transparency. Secondly, there is a single currency the West and Central African CFA, these currencies are both pegged to the Euro and they offer currency stability.

The misconception that France still has a huge influence and is their main trade partner is still prevalent. There are still strong ties to France but, they are diminishing, because, the region is globalizing like other regions of the world. Statistics from UN Comtrade reveal that the French share of exports to Francophone Africa has declined steadily from 13.6 per cent of the total in 2010 to just 9.4 per cent by 2017. Moreover, many companies are also increasingly including English as a business language.

However, much of Francophone Africa is largely underdeveloped and lacks good infrastructure. It is problematic to get the resources to market, without the proper infrastructure to process or transport them. Amidst these challenges are opportunities for companies to invest in the infrastructure sector in the region and these opportunities in this region will trickle down to all sectors.

Additionally, the return of African Development Bank (AfDB) to Abidjan from Tunis was an illustration of confidence in the country and the region. The presence of the AfDB has attracted other funding agencies to have a major presence in the region. With the aforementioned information, it is vital for businesses to explore this overlooked economic jewel.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)

