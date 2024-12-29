How To Make Sprouts Bhel Recipe
Ingredients: Green Moong sprouts, puffed rice, onion, tomato, coriander, cucumber, boiled potato, chat masala and black salt.
Step 1: Soak green moong beans in water overnight.
Step 2: In a pressure cooker, cook the sprouted moong beans until 1 whistle on low flame.
Step 3: Wash and chop onion, tomato, coriander, cucumber and boiled potato.
Step 4: In a bowl, add cooked moong beans, chopped veggies, chat masala, black salt and puffed rice if you want. Mix everything properly
Step 5: Garnish with chopped coriander and it's ready to serve.
