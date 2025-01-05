How To Make Semolina Cake At Home

Ingredients: Semolina, sugar, oil, curd, milk, cardamom powder, vanilla essence and Eno or any antacid.

Step 1: In a grinder, take one cup full of semolina and grind it.

Step 2: Add curd, oil, vanilla essence, cardamom powder, milk and mix it well.

Step 3: Add ENO or any antacid into the mixture and mix it.

Step 4: Grease the cake tin with some butter and flour.

Step 6: Pour the prepared mixture into the tin and cook it in a pressure cooker for 20 minutes on a medium-low heat.

Step 7: Garnish the cake with dry fruits and enjoy