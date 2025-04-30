How to Make Kashmiri Noon Chai (Pink Tea) the Traditional Way

Pink tea or Noon Chai isn’t just tea, but a traditional drink from Kashmir that blends flavour, warmth, and culture. Here is an easy recipe to make it:
Firstly, boil green tea leaves with baking soda in a bowl until they turn deep red. This is the secret to the pink colour.
In the next step, pour in cold water, simmer again, then add milk slowly. Stir till it turns pastel pink.
Traditional Kashmiri Noon Chai is salty, not sweet. You can add salt, crushed cardamom, and optional malai (cream) for richness.
After it is ready, serve your hot noon tea with naan or lavasa in a cup. It can be soothing, filling, refreshing, and truly comforting.
It is a rich tea with antioxidants, digestive benefits, and a cosy winter tradition that can soothe your body.