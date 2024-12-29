How to Make Beetroot Chips
Change your unhealthy habit of snacking on junk food into a healthy one by making these nutritious beetroot chips.
Ingredients: Beetroot, salt and olive oil.
Step 1: Wash and chop the beetroot into thin slices.
Step 2: Preheat the oven before baking the beetroot chips.
Step 3: Drizzle olive oil on top of the beetroot chips before putting them in the oven.
Step 4: Sprinkle some salt before enjoying the chips.
If you have a dehydrator then use it for the chips.
