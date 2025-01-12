Best Smoothies To Pair With Your Workout
By: Prajvi Mathur
By: Prajvi Mathur
If you are into workouts and need an extra kick of energy, here are some smoothies that can boost your energy levels throughout the day. These smoothies are protein-rich and delicious to have before or after a workout.
Add almond milk, protein powder, flax seeds, chia seeds, banana and strawberry to make this delicious and healthy smoothie. You can also add a sweetener like honey. Add some vanilla and cinnamon to enhance its flavour.
This antioxidant-rich smoothie is ideal to pair with your workout. You can make this healthy and delicious smoothie by blending together matcha green tea powder, mango, banana, coconut and protein powder and have it after exercising.
If you love peanut butter, this smoothie is perfect for you. This smoothie does not need too many ingredients and has a simple recipe. To make the smoothie, blend banana, peanut butter, milk and honey, and enjoy.
If you follow a vegan diet, you can make this delicious smoothie easily. Add soy milk, banana, strawberry and oats and blend them together. Have this yummy and healthy smoothie at any time of the day for an energy boost.
This smoothie is naturally creamy and sweet and contains various nutrients. Make it with almonds, oats, flax seeds, yoghurt, blueberries and bananas. You can also add buttermilk to make it creamier and tangy.
This apple smoothie is rich in various nutrients that will boost your energy levels while working out. To make this delicious smoothie, blend together apple, milk, orange juice, banana, vanilla protein powder, and flax seeds.
{{ primary_category.name }}