Zoe Saldana has expressed sadness over the ongoing controversy surrounding her Emilia Perez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón. Karla has been in the news for her past offensive comments.



On Wednesday, Variety published a preview of Emilia Pérez star Saldana's appearance on the outlet's Awards Circuit podcast, during which she reiterated what she had earlier said during a Q&A in London on Jan. 31. The actress added that the news made her feel "sad."

What Zoe Saldana said

“I’m sad. Time and time again, that’s the word because that is the sentiment that has been living in my chest since everything happened,” Saldaña, 46, told Variety. “I’m also disappointed. I can’t speak for other people’s actions. All I can attest to is my experience, and never in a million years did I ever believe that we would be here.”



Saldana did not respond directly when she was asked if she had spoken to Gascon since the time the controversy erupted.



A week ago, journalist Sarah Hagi had shared screenshots of now-deleted posts on X from Gascón's past.



“I feel like I’ve spoken enough about it,” Saldana said, adding that she is still processing the situation. “It’s not just something we have to figure out immediately.”

Emilia Perez director reacts

Saldana's comments on the situation regarding Gascon came the same day as Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard condemned Gascón's past comments as "inexcusable" in an interview with Deadline. The director revealed he had not spoken to her since the controversy.

“I haven’t spoken to her, and I don’t want to,” Audiard said. “She is in a self-destructive approach that I can’t interfere in, and I really don’t understand why she’s continuing. Why is she harming herself? … She’s talking about herself as a victim, which is surprising. It’s as if she thought that words don’t hurt.”

When asked about Gascón's comment in a CNN en Español interview that aired Feb. 2, in which Gascón said she believed Saldaña and costar Selena Gomez "support me 200 percent," Saldaña told Variety, “I do not support any negative rhetoric of racism and bigotry towards any group of people. That is what I want to stand for.”

Old comments made by Karla Sofia Gascon termed racist

Gascon scripted history by becoming the first openly trans actress nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actress category. However, before the big day arrives, the Spanish actress' old and controversial words, including hate words against the Muslim community, and racist remarks against diversity at the Oscars among other things have come back to haunt her.



The Oscar nominee's new statement comes after Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard said he has cut ties with Gascón. Taking to her Instagram handle, Gascon said that she's letting the work talk for itself, ''hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated.''



Sofia came under the radar after her years-old statements went viral across the internet, garnering a huge backlash. Her problematic comments were on the Muslim community, George Floyd, the Oscars and more!

In one of the posts on X, Garcon wrote about the growing Muslim population in Spain, reading, “Sorry, is it just my impression or are there more and more Muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels,” she posted on Nov. 23, 2020.



“Maybe next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic.”

