'You may kiss the bride' doesn't exist in desi weddings, netizens schools Marvel over 'Eternals' scene

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Nov 12, 2021, 08:26 PM(IST)

A still from Eternals Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Chloe Zhao directorial showed a romantic sequence between characters Ikaris & Sersi's played by Richard Madden and Gemma Chan

Marvel, we will be kicked out of our own wedding, so please! MCU's 2021 biggest release 'Eternals' has been the talk of the internet ever since the release, and netizens have been constantly sharing their mixed reaction about the movie. And, now, the internet is sharing their views on a scene of the movie. 

Chloe Zhao directorial showed a romantic sequence between characters Ikaris & Sersi's played by Richard Madden and Gemma Chan. In the scene,  the characters are getting married, and what’s attractive is that they are getting hitched in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony and are exchanging garlands. But what bothering, netizens are is a kiss, yes!

Fans were left confused over the kiss that due shares after the wedding which doesn’t really happen in Hindu weddings. 

Well, the Internet seems to be divided over the scene. Some fans are questioning, while others are just sharing their hilarious reaction and some are finding it cute.  

