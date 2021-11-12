'You may kiss the bride' doesn't exist in desi weddings, netizens schools Marvel over 'Eternals' scene

Marvel, we will be kicked out of our own wedding, so please! MCU's 2021 biggest release 'Eternals' has been the talk of the internet ever since the release, and netizens have been constantly sharing their mixed reaction about the movie. And, now, the internet is sharing their views on a scene of the movie.



Chloe Zhao directorial showed a romantic sequence between characters Ikaris & Sersi's played by Richard Madden and Gemma Chan. In the scene, the characters are getting married, and what’s attractive is that they are getting hitched in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony and are exchanging garlands. But what bothering, netizens are is a kiss, yes!



Fans were left confused over the kiss that due shares after the wedding which doesn’t really happen in Hindu weddings.



Well, the Internet seems to be divided over the scene. Some fans are questioning, while others are just sharing their hilarious reaction and some are finding it cute.





I am never going to shut up about the fact that Marvel thinks people kiss at Hindu weddings. pic.twitter.com/oNAXokB5SP — 🌻ऐंग्री शाही पनीर🌻 (@kya_hai_yaaaarr) November 9, 2021 ×

People these days! If Hindus can wear gowns at their receptions or if Marathi or South Indian weddings can have joota churana or sangeet function then why can't phirangis have a Hindu wedding and kiss? You want to adapt their culture but they can't adapt ours? 🙄🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/atL8cQVpkU — Sampada Moghe Pandey (@SampadaMoghe) November 11, 2021 ×

Would complain but censored in Malaysia https://t.co/c1VSEuQQew — Jing Pin (@Paujinglin) November 11, 2021 ×

eh plenty of couples get affectionate nowadays and anyway why would u expect two non indians to not kiss

more importantly imo marvel nailed the underwhelmed bride https://t.co/5TdEqjI0IB — مادر رستم (@judeochrstn) November 10, 2021 ×