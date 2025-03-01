'Worst of worst': Madame Web named worst picture, Joker wins big at Razzie Awards

Mar 01, 2025, 03:14 PM
Ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, has announced the winners - check the list here:

Worst Director – Francis Ford Coppola for Megalopolis

Ace director Coppola won worst director award for his movie Megalopolis. Celebrating the honour, the director said that he's 'thrilled to accept the Razzie award''

Worst Picture – Madame Web

Dakota Johnson's Madame Web topped the list, winning three awards, including worst picture.

Worst Actor – Jerry Seinfeld

The worst actor went to Jerry Seinfeld for Netflix's movie Unfrosted, which he also directed and co-wrote.

Worst Actress – Dakota Johnson

Johnson won her second Worst Actress and third Razzie for her performance as Cassandra Webb in Madame Web. .

Worst Supporting Actor – Jon Voight

Jon Voight won his second Razzie Award for his performance in Coppola's Megalopolis.

Worst Supporting Actress – Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer won her career's first Razzie award for Netflix's movie Unfrosted.

Worst Prequel – Joker: Folie à Deux

After disappointing cinegeos and critics, Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga's Joker: Folie à Deux won the much-disserved Worst Prequel award. In addition to this award, Joaquin and Lady Gaga also won the Worst Screen Combo trophy.