'Worst of worst': Madame Web named worst picture, Joker wins big at Razzie Awards

Ace director Coppola won worst director award for his movie Megalopolis. Celebrating the honour, the director said that he's 'thrilled to accept the Razzie award''
Dakota Johnson's Madame Web topped the list, winning three awards, including worst picture.
The worst actor went to Jerry Seinfeld for Netflix's movie Unfrosted, which he also directed and co-wrote.
Johnson won her second Worst Actress and third Razzie for her performance as Cassandra Webb in Madame Web. .
Jon Voight won his second Razzie Award for his performance in Coppola's Megalopolis.
Amy Schumer won her career's first Razzie award for Netflix's movie Unfrosted.
After disappointing cinegeos and critics, Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga's Joker: Folie à Deux won the much-disserved Worst Prequel award. In addition to this award, Joaquin and Lady Gaga also won the Worst Screen Combo trophy.
