'Wonder Girl' TV series not not happening at CW network

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Feb 13, 2021, 02.36 PM(IST)

wonder girl Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Wonder Girl would have marked the first Latina superhero title character of a DC TV series.

DC fans have to wait longer to see 'Wonder Girl' onscreen.

CW Network is not moving forward with the project, which came from Queen of the South executive producer/co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.

Rodriguez revealed the news on social media.
 

×

 

The drama, based on DC characters created by Joëlle Jones, centered on Yara Flor, a Latina Dreamer who was born of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God, learns that she is Wonder Girl. With her newfound power must fight the evil forces that would seek to destroy the world.

It comes after the youth-skewing network handed pilot orders to another DC project, Ava DuVernay’s Naomi, as well as a live-action reboot of The Powerpuff Girls from Diablo Cody and Berlanti Productions and a millennial nun dramedy exec produced by Jennie Snyder Urman.

Wonder Girl would have marked the first Latina superhero title character of a DC TV series.

Read in App