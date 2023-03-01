Who was Dorian Kweller--the son of musician Ben Kweller? How did he die? Father issues heartbreaking statement

Ben Kweller, the American musician and a long-time touring partner of Ed Sheeran, announced the death of his son, Dorian Kweller, on Tuesday. Kweller informed in an Instagram post that his 16-year-old son was killed in a car accident Monday night. Just like his father, Dorian Kweller was a musician. He had released several songs under the name Zev. Ben Kweller said that his son was a true poet from the day he started speaking. Dorian was expected to perform at SXSW in Austin in March and was really excited about the journey of his life.

Dorian Kweller's father issues statement

Ben Kweller wrote on social media that the final text messages that he received from his son Dorian were about the merchandise that he wanted to create. Junior Kweller had “so many plans” for his future and his first gig was in two weeks. Ben Kweller wrote in the Instagram post, “Baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him. I have no idea why things like this happen. We're in complete shock and don't know what the future holds.”

The music industry offers condolences

After the death of Dorian Kweller, several musicians such as Taylor Hanson, Michelle Branch and Pete Yorn showed their support and sent their condolences through comments on the Instagram post. Yorn expressed his grief and shared his sympathies while Branch said that she was sorry for the loss.

The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians' Rikky Hardy shared that the family of Ben, who was affected by the event, had a significant impact on the music community in Central Texas, particularly in advocating for access to healthcare for musicians.

Ben Kweller's family details

Dorian Kweller was not the only son of the Kweller family. Kweller is also a dad to his 12-year-old son Judah. Ben Kweller is married to his wife Lizzy. Ben married his longtime love back in 2003.

Previous tragic incidents with the Ben Kweller family

In a 2019 interview, musician Ben Kweller shared a harrowing story of how he, his wife Liz, and their two sons almost faced tragedy on a family vacation in 2013. While staying in the mountains of New Mexico, Liz woke up in the middle of the night and sensed that something was wrong. When Ben got up to investigate, he immediately collapsed to the ground. The family was able to make it out of the house, but they soon learnt that they had all been exposed to acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

This near-death experience was a wake-up call for Kweller, who decided to take a break from his music career to focus on his family. He realized how special his loved ones were and gained a new perspective on life. However, in 2021, he made a comeback with his first album in nearly ten years, "Circuit Boredom". This release is a testament to Kweller's resilience and the importance of cherishing the ones we love.