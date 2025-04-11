Weekend Binge Alert! From Chhaava to Chhorii 2 - Check OTT releases of the weekend

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, a major theatrical hit, is now available on Netflix. The film features Kaushal as Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with a cast including Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.
Chhorii 2, available on Amazon Prime, brings back Nushrratt Bharuccha in a folklore-inspired horror sequel, with Soha Ali Khan joining the cast
Fans of Doctor Who can catch Season 2 on JioHotstar, featuring Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor on a new mission
Black Mirror returns with its seventh season on Netflix, featuring a star-studded cast including Peter Capaldi and Issa Rae, promising more mind-bending narratives
The Gardener, a Spanish romantic thriller series, is also releasing on Netflix. The show explores a dark underground world hidden within a garden center.