Web series 'Grahan' faces backlash ahead of its premiere; members of Sikh community demands a ban on the show

Web series 'Grahan', which is scheduled to premiere on June 24, has offended the Sikh community. President of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Bibi Jagir Kaur on Monday demanded an immediate ban on the show which is based on the incidents of 1984 anti-sikh riots. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+Hotstar platform on June 24.



SGPC is considered the top body in the Sikh community which is responsible for the management of gurdwaras, Sikh places of worship in India.



Kaur has demanded the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to put an immediate ban on series.



Addressing the media in Amritsar on Monday, Kaur said, "A Sikh character has been portrayed in an objectionable manner in a web series called 'Grahan' based on the 1984 Sikh genocide. In the web series, the charge of Sikh genocide is being levelled against a Sikh character which is highly condemnable and fabricated."



"A legal notice has been sent by a witness of the genocide Nirpreet Kaur to Ajay G Rai, producer of 'Grahan' web series and Sunil Ryan, head and president of Disney+Hotstar. The SGPC also supports this notice," she said.



"Through this web series, work is being done to rub salt on the wounds of Sikhs which would hurt the Sikh sentiments. Such films also hurt the communal harmony in society. Therefore, the government should enact strict Information Technology (IT) rules to curb such sensitive and objectionable trends," Kaur further added.



Kaur also asked the Centre to include members of the Sikh community in the Censor board in order to check content related to the community in films and shows.



On Wednesday, #BanGrahanWebseries trended on Twitter as several members of the SIkh community asked for a ban on the show ahead of its premiere.



The President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, also objected to the show as he tweeted, "In Webseries #Grahan, charge of 1984 genocide is being levelled against a Sikh. Such portrayal is unethical & rubs salt on our wounds. We demand Ajay G Rai, producer of 'Grahan' & Sunil Ryan, head of @DisneyPlusHS to come clean with their agenda of showing false information @ANi"

Presenting 1984 Genocide with such crooked twist is highly condemnable and shameful. We demand halting the released of Grahan. It should be released only if SGPC & DSGMC okays the content. We shall take stricter actions if @DisneyPlusHS ignored this legal notice@thetribunechd https://t.co/CswASuwqyT pic.twitter.com/6DE39pn1Mh — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 22, 2021 ×

A Sikh character has been portrayed in an objectionable manner in a web series called Grahan' based on the 1984 Sikh genocide. In the web series, the charge of Sikh genocide is being levelled against a Sikh character which is highly condemnable and fabricated.#BanGrahanWebSeries pic.twitter.com/xgnwc2S2Jn — Nicky kaur (@Nicky_kaurr) June 23, 2021 ×

Sikhs have been misrepresented which is very wrong. It should not be ignored. This issue should be taken into consideration.We won't allow you to release this series. @DisneyPlusHS stop its release immediately.#Grahan#BanGrahanWebSeries pic.twitter.com/A0Gkgns0U3 — Ramanpreet Kaur (@stubbornkhosa) June 23, 2021 ×

A movies or web series including false information and hate propaganda against any community is dangerous for society because it creates misconceptions and hatred amongst people.such movies or web series should be ban. like Grahan web series is one of that.#BanGrahanWebSeries pic.twitter.com/7cleZ3cMHF — ਅmn (@LOVYouZindgi) June 23, 2021 ×

#Grahan Webseries hurts Sikhs with its insensitivity & seems to be an attempt to protect influential people.#BanGrahanWebSeries pic.twitter.com/Ql0rFjRyNL — Pinku_pannu (@Pinku_pannu) June 23, 2021 ×

The show premieres on Disney+Hotstar on June 24 and features Pawan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain, Wamiqa Gabbi and Anshuman Pushkar in the lead roles.