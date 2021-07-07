WATCH: Remembering Dilip Kumar — Five memorable songs of the ‘Tragedy King’ 

Dilip Kumar gave us enough memories to last a lifetime over the course of his career, which spanned about six decades.It's difficult to put into words his acting talent and commitment to the industry.

He is known as the "Tragedy King" and has a long list of fantastic films and songs to his credit.

Here are six songs by the iconic actor that will have you hitting the repeat button.



1: Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam – Madhumati

Suhana safar, sung by Mukesh, was a treat for Dilip Kumar fans

2: Madhuban Mein Radhika — Kohinoor

This classical music number by Naushad featured Dilip Kumar singing and playing the sitar as a courtesan dances.



3: 'Nain Lad Jaye Hain To Manwa Ma' from Gunga Jumna

This is, without a doubt, Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala's most memorable song together.It's a visual treat to see the two simpletons engage in some lighthearted singing and dancing.Mohammed Rafi, who provided the voice for several of the actor's songs, once again adds to the whole experience.

4: Ude Jab Jab Zulfen Teri – Naya Daur

Ude jab jab zulfen teri sung by Mohd Rafi and Asha Bhosle remains a crowd favourite for its lilting tune and beats by composer OP Nayyar.





5: Yeh desh hai veer jawanon with lyrics: Naya Daur

6: Imli Ka Boota – Saudagar

Their song Imli ka boota beri ka ped depicted Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar's friendship.Mohammad Aziz and Sudesh Bhonsle sing this song, which was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

