Watch: Kriti Sanon pens a poem amid coronavirus outbreak

Who knew that Kriti Sanon was a poet? Well, the isolation gets on to us in different ways, i suppose. Just like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti has too penned a poem in which she asks humanity to pause and reflect in these tough times.

She called the poem ‘Theher Ja’ as she shared it on Instagram. It has been written from the nature’s perspective to humans.

The post read: “We’ve been running too fast.. It almost feels like we needed to PAUSE.. We MUST!” She says in the video, “this quarantine time has given us a lot of time to do the things that we didn’t have the time for. We always have the time...we just have to make time.”

She recites the poem and says: “We are so busy in our lives and we are always in a hurry. We always forget what we are doing to our Mother Nature. Its important to think about it. It feels someone has pressed the pause key.”

Also read: 'There in spirit': Priyanka Chopra joins other Indians to show gratitude towards coronavirus warriors

Her sister Nupur Sanon also shared the video and wrote, “So many talents hidden in this beautiful BEAUTIFUL soul @kritisanon #ThamJaa #TheherJaa .”

Meanwhile, Kriti recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film, ‘Mimi’ a few weeks ago. She will be seen as a surrogate mother in the film. The film also has Pankaj Tripathi.