Allu Arjun has been a top trend on social media since the news of the arrest broke on Friday (Dec 13). After a roller-coaster day, Arjun was granted bail and was released from police custody on Saturday (Dec 14) morning.

The last 24 hours were heavy on the actor and his entire family and well-wishers. Upon his release, the actor reunited with his family and needless to say, it was an emotional moment for them.

A video that has been widely shared on social media platforms right now is of Arjun and his teary reunion with his family.

The clip shows Arjun receiving a warm welcome from his family following his release from jail. As the actor arrived at this home, he got a cheering hug from his son Ayaan, who ran towards the actor and hugged him tightly. Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy looked visibly relaxed as she got emotional and hugged her husband after a long and restless day. Later, Arjun lifted his daughter Arha into his arms, showering her with kisses and hugs.

Not just his family, but many South Indian superstars such as Vijay Deverakonda, Pushpa 2 director Sukumar, and Rana Daggubati, among others, were spotted arriving at Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

As per the clips that have been widely shared on social media, Allu looked relaxed as he greeted and chatted with the stars at his home.

#WATCH | Actor Vijay Deverakonda meets Actor Allu Arjun at the latter's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail today after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail yesterday on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 in… pic.twitter.com/MB2tpytfKL — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024 ×

After arriving at his home, the Pushpa 2 actor shared his clothes, and wore a white T-shirt reading, ''ICON.''

In another video, Arjun can be seen having a conversation with Pushpa director Sukumar. He was seen laughing as he chatted with the director.

Allu Arjun was released from jail

On Saturday morning, the actor was released from police custody, hours after he was granted interim bail from the Telangana High Court.

Addressing the media at his house, Arjun said, "It was very unfortunate whatever has happened. But I am there for the family of the victim. Last 20 years I have been going to watch my films. I have been there at the theatre more than 30 times, never something like this has ever happened, it is purely accidental. We can never cover the loss of the death of a person. I will be there for them. I would like to thank every one of you."

The National Award-winning actor was arrested on December 13 in a case related to the death of a woman, who succumbed to the injuries she sustained in a stampede at a screening of the film in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre.