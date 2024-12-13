New Delhi, India

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli always manage to steal happy moments from their busy schedules.

The star couple is currently in Australia where the Indian cricketer is busy with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test match. Amidst this, Anushka and Virat had a fun day out which also reportedly included their two kids, Vamika and Akaay.

On December 11, Anushka and Virat celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. Marking the special day, the couple spent some time together at the famous Bluey's World in Brisbane.

The Zero actress started Friday (Dec 13) by sharing an adorable photo of her with hubby Virat. She also shared a picture of a half-eaten patty with a box full of fries. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Best day ever."

For the day outing, Anushka and Virat were casually dressed. In a selfie, they both are posing with a big smile, with a cricketer holding fries in his hand. Sharing the picture, she wrote, ''Bandit and chilli.''

Looking at their choice of food and the location, it's quite evident that the couple were accompanied by their kids. However, like always, the couple have refrained from sharing any photos of their kids.

Check the photos here:

This anniversary is extra special for the couple as it's the first with their younger one Akaay. The couple welcomed their second child on February 15.

Anushka and Virat are currently in Australia where the Indian cricketer is busy with a BGT test match. The actress has often been spotted in the stands in the stadium enjoying her husband's match.

After dominating the headlines with their whirlwind romance for a year, the couple exchanged vows on December 11, 2017, in a secret wedding in Tuscany, Italy. They welcomed their first child, a girl, 'Vamika' in January 2021.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka has been away from the silver screen for over six years. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, there have been no updates on when the movie will be released.