Two-time Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón has confirmed that he is in talks to direct the next James Bond movie, verifying early reports that he was in discussions with Amazon, which recently acquired the rights to the franchise.

Advertisment

Also Read: Happy 61st Birthday Russell Crowe: 5 films that deserve way more hype

Cuarón in talks to direct

Cuarón is no stranger to big franchise films, having directed 2004’s entry in the Harry Potter series, Prisoner of Azkaban, which was critically acclaimed and is considered by many as the best-directed entry in the franchise.

Advertisment

According to World of Reel, during a masterclass at the Paris Cinéma Club, Alfonso confirmed that he is in talks to direct the next James Bond film, saying, “There is indeed this project under discussion, and I have a desire — if it happens — to revisit this story in my own way.”

Also Read: Happy Birthday Jackie Chan: Must-see films from the martial arts legend

Amazon’s vision for Bond

Advertisment

Amazon acquired the James Bond franchise as part of its $8.5 billion purchase of MGM, taking over from long-time producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Recently, Amazon also confirmed that producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman will be overseeing the Bond franchise going forward.

Also Read: L2: Empuraan hits $30 million at box office — Antony Perumbavoor celebrates with Prithviraj

The Future of 007

The James Bond series, which has spanned over six decades, remains one of the most successful film franchises in history, grossing over $19 billion worldwide. The last instalment, No Time to Die (2021), marked Daniel Craig’s final appearance as the legendary British spy.

Now that the franchise has possibly found its director, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of Daniel Craig’s successor as 007.

Also Read: Robert Pattinson rumoured to play this Greek god in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey