TV host gets sick with COVID-19 Delta variant after getting fully vaccinated; read her post here

In what comes as a shock, Catt Sadler, former E! Host, has contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

Talking about the severity of the new variant of coronavirus, Catt warned her Instagram followers in a post and wrote, “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over”, along with a photo of herself in bed.

“Delta is relentless and highly contagious and grabbed ahold of me even after getting vaccinated,” she wrote.

Catt explained that she contracted the Delta variant of the virus while caring for an unvaccinated person who was sick with it, despite wearing a mask while in their presence.

She wrote, “I assumed I would be fine. Well I’m not. I’m one of many breakthrough cases that we are seeing more of each and every day. Two days of a fever now. Head throbbing. Extreme congestion. Even some weird puss coming out of my eye. Serious fatigue; no energy to even leave the bed.”

“I’m no MD but I’m here to remind you that the vaccine isn’t full proof. **Vaccines lessen the likelihood of hospitalization and death but you can still catch this thing,” she wrote. “So continue to protect yourselves.”