'To Kill A Mockingbird' becomes the first play performed inside Madison Square Garden

The cast of the Broadway play 'To Kill A Mockingbird' took over Madison Square Garden for a free performance for New York City public school students on Wednesday (February 26).

The play, which is promoted as 'American's most successful play,' is the first play to be performed at the famed arena and considered to 'the most-attended single performance of a theatrical work ever in world theater.'

New York City mayor Bill De Blasio and director Spike Lee introduced the play, with Lee predicting: there's gonna be somebody here today who says, I want to be a playwright."

Students leaving the production said they could see the similarities between the 1960s play to today.

"There's a lot of parallels that everyone should really look at to see how they can grow as a person basically," said 16-year-old Ioshua Mendez.