'There will never be another Dilip Kumar': Tributes pour in over actor's death

People from all walks of life expressed shock as the Hindi cinema world plunged into mourning after the death of legendary actor and first superstar of bollywood Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar died in Mumbai's Khar Hinduja Hospital at 7.30 am on July 7.He was 98. The veteran actor is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

Fans and well-wishers from India and throughout the world have been paying tribute.

The news has triggered an outpouring of grief online, with politicians, actors, and countless others expressing their sorrow.

"Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. Dilip Kumar Sir has taken an entire era of

Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti," tweeted Akshay Kumar.

Sharing a photo with the veteran actor, Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.Deepest condolences to Sairaji #DilipKumar."

Rajnath Singh, the Union Defence Minister, paid tribute to Kumar's talents and achievements to the Indian film industry on Twitter, calling his death a "monumental loss."

"I had met Dilip Kumar ji in person when I went to Mumbai to present the Padma Vibhushan to him. It was a special moment for me to interact with the legendary actor," he shared.

Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to post, "The greatest. There will never be another Dilip Kumar."



"My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come," tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

