The Weeknd gives clarification on his poorly timed tweets amid Ukraine crisis

The Weeknd faced a severe backlash over his tweet that probably had very bad timing.



The whole world was shocked after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation on Ukraine and at the same time coincidentally, the 'Blinding Lights' singer tweeted “LET’S GOOOOOOOO” on Wednesday night when the news about Russian invade broke.

Explainer: Why is Chernobyl nuclear power plant important?

“Horrible timing, king, horrible timing,” one follower commented. “At a time like this??” another user tweeted. “I mean, not the best timing,” one fan responded.

At a time like this?? — Schlatt (@jschlatt) February 24, 2022 ×

You should probably delete this before it gets taken out of context even more 😬 — ShadowOpsFN (@GhostOpsFN) February 24, 2022 ×

Looking at his several other tweets, it seems that the 32-year-old Canadian musician was leaving some hints about the mysterious project.



After he received some backlash for poor timing on social media, he gave a clarification and wrote, “unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the onflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. i pray for everyone’s safety.”

unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. i pray for everyone’s safety. 🙏🏾 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 24, 2022 ×

Many celebrities from around the world have also reacted to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, including Stephen King, Priyanka Chopra and Cardi B.