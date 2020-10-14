'The Simpsons' Halloween episode lists out 50 reasons of why one should not reelect Donald Trump

The Simpsons had predicted long back that Donald Trump would contest for Presidential elections Photograph:( Twitter )
For Halloween, popular sitcom 'The Simpsons' have taken a shot at US President Donald Trump and listed out 50 reasons on why Americans should not reelect him in the upcoming Presidential elections.
The episode has Homer Simpson heading to the ballot box to cast his vote in the election and he is faced with a list of 'scandals' suggesting why Trump doesn't deserve a second term in the White House.
The 50 reasons listed out include several of Trumps' controversial decisions and statement. 'Put children in cages', 'called Mexicans rapists', 'imitated disabled reporter', 'looks lousy in a tennis outfit', 'can’t get wife to hold hand,' - are some of the reasons that are listed out.
In a clip that has been obtained by Variety, Homes is ready to cast his vote on smaller races but calls the decision on the presidential race a 'stumper'
The clip then shows his daughter Lisa entering the polling booth and asking her dad, ''You're hesitating over President? By all that is decent, how can you forget everything that's happened the last four years?''
Homer, can recall only Faye Dunaway's infamous 2018 Oscar flub.
'Not sure what you're talking about', admits Homer, before Trump's scandals and indiscretions roll on the screen. The list concludes with final point as, "We haven't even said the worst one."
'The Simpsons' are currently in their 32nd season and the show has been known to voice political opinions.
They were credited with 'predicting' Trump's presidency with an episode showing the business mogul coming down the elevator at Trump Tower to announce he is running.
Here are the 50 points that 'The Simpsons' listed out warning their viewers to not reelect Trump.
Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears
Put children in cages
Called Mexicans rapists
Imitated disabled reporter
Looks lousy in a tennis outfit
Can’t get wife to hold hand
Called third world countries ****holes
Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’
Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal
Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant
Called white supremacists ‘fine people’
Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador
Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens
Called for China to investigate the Bidens
Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant
Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller
Talked about grabbing *****
Lied about the size of his inauguration
Refused to release tax returns
Gutted the E.P.A.
Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after meeting with Putin
Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site
Called Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’
Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’
Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing
Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner
Said Megyn Kelly had ‘blood coming out of her whatever’
Called Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’
Ruined impeachment
Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit
Corrupted Congress
Appointed and didn’t fire Betsy DeVos
Put Jared in charge of Mideast
Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team
Destroyed democracy
Lost Hong Kong
Threatened Marie Yovanovitch
Pulled the US out of climate agreement
Allowed bounties on soldiers
Invaded Portland
Withdrew from WHO
Bragged about knowing the date
Commuted sentences
Said to swallow bleach
Person, woman, man, camera, TV
Destroyed post office
Paid $750 in taxes
Wants third term
Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore
And we haven’t even said the worst one