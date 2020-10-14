'The Simpsons' Halloween episode lists out 50 reasons of why one should not reelect Donald Trump

For Halloween, popular sitcom 'The Simpsons' have taken a shot at US President Donald Trump and listed out 50 reasons on why Americans should not reelect him in the upcoming Presidential elections.

The episode has Homer Simpson heading to the ballot box to cast his vote in the election and he is faced with a list of 'scandals' suggesting why Trump doesn't deserve a second term in the White House.

The 50 reasons listed out include several of Trumps' controversial decisions and statement. 'Put children in cages', 'called Mexicans rapists', 'imitated disabled reporter', 'looks lousy in a tennis outfit', 'can’t get wife to hold hand,' - are some of the reasons that are listed out.

In a clip that has been obtained by Variety, Homes is ready to cast his vote on smaller races but calls the decision on the presidential race a 'stumper'

The clip then shows his daughter Lisa entering the polling booth and asking her dad, ''You're hesitating over President? By all that is decent, how can you forget everything that's happened the last four years?''

Homer, can recall only Faye Dunaway's infamous 2018 Oscar flub.

'Not sure what you're talking about', admits Homer, before Trump's scandals and indiscretions roll on the screen. The list concludes with final point as, "We haven't even said the worst one."

'The Simpsons' are currently in their 32nd season and the show has been known to voice political opinions.

They were credited with 'predicting' Trump's presidency with an episode showing the business mogul coming down the elevator at Trump Tower to announce he is running.

Here are the 50 points that 'The Simpsons' listed out warning their viewers to not reelect Trump.

Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears

Put children in cages

Called Mexicans rapists

Imitated disabled reporter

Looks lousy in a tennis outfit

Can’t get wife to hold hand

Called third world countries ****holes

Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’

Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal

Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant

Called white supremacists ‘fine people’

Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador

Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens

Called for China to investigate the Bidens

Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant

Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller

Talked about grabbing *****

Lied about the size of his inauguration

Refused to release tax returns

Gutted the E.P.A.

Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after meeting with Putin

Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site

Called Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’

Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’

Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing

Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner

Said Megyn Kelly had ‘blood coming out of her whatever’

Called Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’

Ruined impeachment

Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit

Corrupted Congress

Appointed and didn’t fire Betsy DeVos

Put Jared in charge of Mideast

Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team

Destroyed democracy

Lost Hong Kong

Threatened Marie Yovanovitch

Pulled the US out of climate agreement

Allowed bounties on soldiers

Invaded Portland

Withdrew from WHO

Bragged about knowing the date

Commuted sentences

Said to swallow bleach

Person, woman, man, camera, TV

Destroyed post office

Paid $750 in taxes

Wants third term

Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore

And we haven’t even said the worst one