The Rolling Stones warns Donald Trump to stop playing their songs at rallies

The Rolling Stones is planning to take legal action against President Donald Trump for using their songs at his rallies. The band on Sunday said that their legal team is working with music rights organization BMI to stop the use of their material in Trump's re-election campaign.

"The BMI has notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement," the Stones said.

"If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed."



This comes after Rolling Stones song 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' was used at Trump's campaign at last week's re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The same song was used by Trump at his 2016 US election."The Rolling Stones do not endorse Donald Trump," the band had tweeted in 2016.



There has been no response from Trump or his team on the matter yet.