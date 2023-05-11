The rise in consumption of short-form videos in India and its future

Short-form videos have been gaining immense popularity in India in the recent years. With the rise of affordable smartphones and cheaper data plans, short-form video consumption has skyrocketed in the country. Platforms such as Instagram Reels, MX TakaTak, Moj, Josh and YouTube Shorts have become the go-to platforms for young Indians seeking entertainment and engagement.

The rise of short-form videos in India can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the younger generation in India is very tech-savvy and is always on the lookout for new and engaging content. Short-form videos, with their quick and snappy format, provide an easy and convenient way to consume content.

Secondly, the popularity of short-form videos can be linked to the rise of social media influencers in India. These influencers have leveraged short-form videos to reach out to their followers and build their fan base. Many of these influencers have gained a massive following and have even been able to monetise their content.

The future of short-form videos in India looks very promising. With a young population and increasing smartphone penetration, the demand for short-form videos is only set to increase. The rise of regional content is also expected to fuel the growth of short-form videos in India. As more and more Indians come online, there will be a growing demand for regional language content and short-form videos are well-positioned to cater to this demand.

According to a report by RedSeer Consulting, the short-form video industry in India has seen tremendous growth over the past few years. Here are some data points from the report:

The short-form video industry in India is expected to reach $5.5 billion in revenue by 2023, with a CAGR of 32% from 2019 to 2023.

In 2020, the daily active users (DAUs) for short-form video apps in India reached 115 million, which is almost 2x the number in 2018.

The average daily time spent per user on short-form video apps in India increased from 21 minutes in 2018 to 32 minutes in 2020.

TikTok, which was banned in India in 2020, was the largest short-form video platform in the country with over 200 million users. However, several homegrown platforms such as MX TakaTak, Moj, and Josh have emerged to fill the void left by TikTok.

Short-form video platforms have become popular among users in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India. These users account for 70 per cent of the total short-form video user base in the country.

Short-form video apps have also become a popular platform for influencers and brands to reach out to their target audience. The report estimates that the influencer marketing industry in India will reach $2 billion by 2023.

In conclusion, the rise of short-form videos in India is a trend that is here to stay. With a young population, increasing smartphone penetration, and growing demand for regional language content, short-form video platforms are well-positioned to thrive in the coming years. Overall, the future of short-form videos in India looks very promising, and we can expect to see continued growth in this segment in the years to come.

The author is the Chief Marketing Office at iTAP

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)