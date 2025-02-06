Nearly a decade after their separation, Khloé Kardashian and her ex-husband Lamar Odom reunited at the season 6 premiere of The Kardashians. The emotional reunion took place at the home of Khloé’s best friend, Malika Haqq.

Relationship Timeline

Khloé Kardashian and former NBA star Lamar Odom tied the knot in September 2009, just one month after they started dating. The couple even starred in their own reality show, Khloé & Lamar, a spin-off of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired from 2011 to 2012.

However, Odom’s struggles with alcohol and drug abuse placed a strain on their relationship, leading to their separation in early 2015. Their divorce was finalised in October 2015.

Reflecting on their breakup, Khloé recalled, "I was very upset. I said to him, ‘I’m going to Vegas. You need to be out by Monday. That’s it, I’m done.'" She revealed that she hadn’t seen Lamar since the day she asked him to leave the Calabasas home she had rented for him.

In a confessional, Khloé admitted she wanted to use the reunion as an opportunity for closure.

The Reunion

During the episode, Khloé shared her thoughts in a confessional, saying, "I don’t have bad blood. I don’t have any blood. There are no feelings." She continued, "I want him to have his stuff… and that’s it. I wish I could just do that and not have a conversation."

She also reflected on the emotional impact of their past, saying, "I have dealt with so much trauma in this relationship for years. This was the love of my life, and learning how to unlove someone—having to go through all that—is almost like a death."

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu.

