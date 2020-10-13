Tanishq pulls down new advertisement after being acussed of promoting 'Love Jihad'

Indian jewellery brand Tanishq has pulled down its latest advertisment from social media after the company faced flak from a certain section online. The brand was acussed of promoting Love Jihad through the commercial.



#BoycottTanishq trended on Twitter all throughouit Monday after the advertisement of their new jewellery line released an ad titled "unity in oneness."



The ad depicts a Hindu woman getting a traditional bridal shower from her Muslim mother-in-law. When the surprised daughter-in-law points out that Muslims do not have any such ritual, the mother-in-law replied that to make the daughter happy is a ceremony in every household.



Tanishq, in the description for the video said, "She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don't. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures."



The advertisement has been removed from Youtube as well as various social media platforms. Twitter seemed divided at the move with many condemning the outrage itself.

The Tanishq 'Love Jihad' ad that has now been taken down. Disgusting! pic.twitter.com/QuS1XBTVIO — Kashyap Amrika Observer (@YearOfTheKraken) October 12, 2020 ×

There were others who stated that they would not buy any product of the brand from now on and demnaded a complete boycot of the jewellery brand.

