Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting their first child?

If reports are to be believed, actress Sophie Turner is pregnant with her first child with husband Joe Jonas. The news was first reported by JustJared that published confirmation from multiple sources that Sophie and Joe are expecting their first child but are keeping quiet about it for now.

A source quoted in the report said, “The couple is keeping things very hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.”

A second source was quoted, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

People started speculating after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped out the last time in public as she chose moderate clothing for the outing in London on January 30:

The young couple got married in Las Vegas in May 2019. They had their formal second wedding later in that summer in France.

Sophie shot to fame as Sansa Stark in HBO's 'Game of Thrones' while Joe has been collaborating with his brothers in their boy band The Jonas Brothers. They recentlt even performed at the Grammys award ceremony.