New Delhi, India

So it begins! Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to tie the knot in the first week of December, and the wedding festivities have kicked off with much excitement.

Advertisment

The couple will tie the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding festivities

The pre-wedding festivities have already started in Chaitanya and Dhulipala households, and the very first function was the haldi ceremony.

Advertisment

Several photos of the couple from their wedding festivities have gone viral on social media.

A viral montage video shows several snippets of the soon-to-be bride and soon-to-be groom from the wedding functions.

For the haldi ceremony, the Made in Heaven actress wore a bright red saree with golden work. She accessorized her look with a heavy choker necklace, bangles and a maang-tikka. In the picture, Sobhita and Chaitanya are sitting beside each other as Naga sweetly gazes at her.

Advertisment

For the Haldi ceremony, the Love Story actor wore a white kurta and pyjama.

The next photo shows the actress performing the pre-wedding rituals with her family members. Another picture shows some people pouring water on Sobhita as she gracefully sits there.

For other festivities, the actress is seen wearing a mustard colour saree with a strapless blouse.

The couple has not yet shared any photos from the pre-wedding festivities on their official social media handle.

More about Sobhita and Naga's wedding

Sobhita and Naga have opted for a simple and traditional Telugu wedding. Talking about the wedding preparations, Naga's father and actor Nagarjuna revealed that Sobhita's parents wanted a traditional Telugu wedding for their daughter.

He said, “Chaitanya didn’t want a big wedding; he and Sobhita both preferred a gathering of close family and friends. They told me to leave the arrangements to them. They wanted to do it their way, and honestly, it was a huge relief! I said, please do.”

After keeping their relationship a secret for a few years, the couple finally made things official in August after they got engaged in the presence of their family.