Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding Live Updates: Unseen photos & video of groom and bride, check Juhi Chawla & isha ambani reaches in Jaisalmer

The wedding festivities for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have begun in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Hotel. Rajasthan has become a popular destination for Bollywood weddings, with previous couples including Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra. The Shershaah co-stars welcomed Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra to their wedding, even though they have not publicly spoken about their relationship. Sidharth and Kiara's wedding events include haldi, mehendi, and sangeet. The couple has arranged a grand reception for their guests. On Saturday, the B-town hot couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived at the venue to commence their wedding ceremonies. Harshad Malhotra, Sidharth's brother, and Rimma Malhotra, his mother, told the media that they were excited to welcome Kiara Advani to the Malhotra family.

