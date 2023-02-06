Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding LIVE UPDATES: Check unseen of pictures of mandap, Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's wedding festivities about to begin
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding Live Updates: The wedding festivities for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have begun in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Hotel. Rajasthan has become a popular destination for Bollywood weddings, with previous couples including Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra. The Shershaah co-stars welcomed Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra to their wedding, even though they have not publicly spoken about their relationship. Sidharth and Kiara's wedding events include haldi, mehendi, and sangeet. The couple has arranged a grand reception for their guests. On Saturday, the B-town hot couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived at the venue to commence their wedding ceremonies. Harshad Malhotra, Sidharth's brother, and Rimma Malhotra, his mother, told the media that they were excited to welcome Kiara Advani to the Malhotra family.
Looks like the famous B-town couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie knots. Pictures of their mandap decorations have gone viral on Twitter. Fans are delighted to see the magnificent and elegant decorations inside the Jaisalmer fort.
As per a report by India Today, Karan Johar and Ashvini Yardi, who are very close to the couple, are also invited to the wedding ceremony. Apart from them, the Shershaah Jodi also plans to invite their co-stars like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani, and others.
Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's rumoured wedding is currently the talk of the entire country. If we go by the reports, Kiara and Sidharth are tying the knot in Jaisalmer, India. Before the Shershah co-stars get married, let's take a look at their relationship.
Sidharth and Kiara, the newlyweds, are reportedly moving to a ₹70 crore house after their wedding ceremonies. The couple is likely to shift in their bungalow after their wedding, reported MidDay. Sid and Kiara are all set to take their wedding vow on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
The Suryagarh palace was sparking with lights last night at Sidharth and Kiara's sangeet ceremony. According to reports, Sidharth and Kiara are already over with their Sangeet and Chooda ceremonies. Now, the couple's prime focus is on the wedding festivities ahead.
Despite a no-phone policy, fans have managed to arrange a video from the sangeet ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The function was well-lit and boomed with joy and music. The video from Sidharth and Kiara's sangeet has gone viral on social media and fans cannot keep calm.
Every since they started dating, Siddharth and Kiara have been B-town's favourite couple. Even though they did not make anything official, their vacations together hinted towards their dating life. Now that Siddharth and Kiara are getting married, Twitter users from India and Bollywood fans can't wait to see them in their wedding attires.
Kiara's childhood friend and Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani arrived at the Jaisalmer airport for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.
Juhi Chawla arrived at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding venue with her husband Jay Mehta. While talking to the media, she said, "Sidharth and Kiara are a beautiful couple."
The wedding schedule for Sidharth and Kiara's wedding is out. The Haldi ceremony will commence on the morning of February 7, 2023, between the Jaisalmer Haveli. After the Haldi ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the wedding ceremony will be on the same day at the Bawdi at Jaisalmer Palace. Later, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will hold a grand reception for their guests.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a welcome lunch for their guests on Monday, February 6. The sangeet ceremony will commence in the evening. Sidharth and Kiara have a strict no-phones policy at their wedding. However, a video has been shared on social media ahead of the sangeet and other festivities.