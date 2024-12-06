New Delhi, India

Shah Rukh Khan is coming back as Mufasa, the King of Pride Lands. King Khan will voice the Hindi version of the upcoming movie Mufasa: The Lion King along with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam.

Advertisment

Ahead of the release on December 20, Khan has talked about voicing the character as he compared his life with Mufasa's story.

In a new promotional video, the superstar called himself a ‘semi-orphan’ as he drew parallels with the story of Mufasa.

In a new clip, Khan said, “If I was to not be humble and say, ‘Haan. meri bhi kahaani aisi hai’ (My story is also like this), then it could fit in.”

Advertisment

Talking about the similarities between his and Mufasa's story, the actor said, “Because technically speaking, anyone who doesn't have parents is an orphan. I did lose my parents nearly in youth, so I'm a semi-orphan.”

Further adding, he said, “It's a story of an outsider'' mentioning that he came to Mumbai from Delhi and had no family in the film business.

He says in a clip, “It’s the story of the King. So, yeah, I'm a king.”

Advertisment

Watch the clip here:

In the Hindi dubbed version of the movie, Shah Rukh will return to voice the character of Mufasa along with his elder son Aryan Khan, who will voice the character of Simba. Khan's youngest son AbRam is the new joinee. He will voice the characters of Young Mufasa.

This movie will mark 11-year-old AbRam's debut in the cinema world. SRK and Aryan have lent their voices to the Hindi version of Disney’s The Lion King.

More about Mufasa: The Lion King

Directed by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins, the upcoming movie will focus on the early life of Lion King Mufasa and his best buddy Taka aka Scar.

The official logline reads: "Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka — the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny — their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe."