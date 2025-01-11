Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
Health Pulse
World
India
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
FIFA 2026
Opinions
videos
Photos
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
World
/
Colorectal cancer: More calcium in diet could lower risk by 17%
Colorectal cancer: More calcium in diet could lower risk by 17%
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jan 11, 2025, 03:00 IST
| Updated:
Jan 11, 2025, 03:00 IST
In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers investigated associations between dietary factors and the risk of colorectal cancer. Watch to know more.
Trending Topics
Colorectal cancer calcium
trending videos
Raakh ending explained: The final episode is far more devastating than it appears
Shocking new details emerge in Brazil bungee-jumping accident: 21-year-old may have been alive after fatal 130-foot fall
‘History of B-52 crashes’: How many times has the US Air Force lost its iconic bomber?
VIDEO | Rape, religious conversion, blackmail: Wife of Air Force official makes serious allegations on former classmate
Why the F-22 can cover vast distances at high speed
The Chainsmokers bring India tour back after three years; dates revealed
US officials read MoU with Iran to journalists; Tehran suggests Trump and Pezeshkian sign
Crude oil prices fall more than 1% as Hormuz set to reopen after US-Iran peace deal
Iran-US deal: How much did the war cost America and the world?
Kashmir trade bodies roll out 50–60% discounts to welcome Amarnath pilgrims
Turkish aviation company says it lost Rs 4,700 crore in a day following Operation Sindoor
Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson diagnosed with prostate cancer
From 'Build-a-Cult' to WWIII: Leak exposes Peter Thiel's elite Dublin retreat
Erika Kirk to remove ‘kirk’ from her last name? This is the truth of viral claim
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha’s mother granted US visa, will attend match in Miami
G7's new reality: India, Brazil and other middle powers are becoming impossible to ignore
‘Unfair for them not to have some’: Trump says Iran can have ballistic missiles as peace deal takes effect
'Famous couple on Instagram': PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni’s latest 'Melodi' moment at G7 Summit goes viral
B-52 vs Tupolev Tu-95 "Bear-G": Comparing technical profile of US and Russia strategic bombers
US President Trump's Approval Ratings Witness a Quick Surge
Iran to charge ships crossing Strait of Hormuz after 60 days; calls deal 'record of US failure'
Israeli radars to be made in Tamil Nadu from 2027
Hormuz to reopen and US blockade to be lifted immediately as US-Iran MoU takes effect
Why the US military keeps upgrading the B-52 instead of replacing it
NCERT Mohenjodaro Dancing Girl controversy: Is India's obsession with modesty threatening its culture?
TMC leaders paraded through their constituencies, Court takes cognizance, slams public humiliation
'For Rs 250 per hour': How Indians are selling their future to American AI companies
How many B-52 bombers does the US have?
Trump does a U-turn on Iranian frozen assets, says 'not our money'