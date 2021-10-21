'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy, Elliot Page extends support to Netflix's Trans Employee Walkout

'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy has extended his support to Netflix employees who staged a walkout to protest against Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special 'The Closer'.



Taking to Instagram, Dan posted a statement that read, "I stand with every employee at Netflix using their voice to ensure a safe and supportive work environment. I have seen firsthand how vital television can be when it comes to influencing cultural conversation. That impact is real and works both ways: positively and negatively."



Employees of Netflix staged a walkout in Los Angeles on Wednesday in protest of 'The Closer'`, in which Chappelle apparently made remarks that some viewed as offensive to the transgender community.

Talking about the ongoing controversy, Dan, who came out as a gay man when he was 18 years old, further said, "Transphobia is unacceptable and harmful. That is not a debate."

LGBTQ celebrity Elliot Page also expressed solidarity.



"I stand with the trans, nonbinary, and BIPOC employees at Netflix fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace," Page tweeted.

In addition to the walkout, the demonstrators have created a list of asks for the company, including, "create a new fund to specifically develop trans and non-binary talent," "increase investment in trans and non-binary content on Netflix comparable to our total investment in transphobic content" and "invest in multiple trans creators to make both scripted and unscripted programs across genres."

