Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde tease fans with a glimpse of 'Billi Billi' from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde shared the teaser of their new song 'Billi Billi' on Thursday on social media from their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres in April.



Taking to Instagram, Salman treated fans to the teaser of the song titled `Billi Billi`, posting in the caption, "Song Out Tomorrow.. #BilliBilliTeaser."A peppy dance number song is sung by Punjabi singer Sukhbir and has been written by Kumaar.In the video, Salman looks dapper in a black-white suit while grooving with Pooja Hegde who looks gorgeous in an elegant pink costume.



Soon after the actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.One of the fans commented, "can`t wait to full song."Another fan commented, "Damaal song hai bhai."

This is the second song that the makers have unveiled from the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Last week, Khan had shared the first song of the film Naiyo Lagda which received a massive response from fans.





Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

So far only a teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been shared. The official trailer has not been unveiled yet.

The film is set to hit the theatres on 21 April 2023 which coincides with the festival of Eid.



Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in his kitty. Tiger 3 is extremely special as it will have Shah Rukh Khan`s cameo. As per a trade source, SRK will start shooting for his role in Tiger 3 in April.



"Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission," the source said. Tiger 3 will release on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

