Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan cancel world tours amid coronavirus scare

The outbreak of coronavirus has effected business across sectors. Various events, award shows and sporting events have been postponed or cancelled in the past few days. Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan have also decided to postpone their US tours amid the virus scare.



As a part of a nine-day tour, Hrithik was to interact with his fans in Chicago, New Jersey, Dallas, San Jose, Washington and Atlanta. The tour was to begin on April 10 but now has been postponed to a later date.



“Hrithik and the organisers will figure out new dates once the global health scenario is stable. The tour stands postponed as of now,” a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was all set to perform in few cities in America starting from April 3 but the tour has now been pushed back.

Salman had to perform in Atlanta, New Jersey, Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Dallas, Houston, San Jose and Seattle from April 3 to April 12.

The superstar's team confirmed the postponement and said, “It is not advisable to travel right now. We will announce fresh dates once the scare subsides.



After Karan Johar announced that he was postponing the release of Rohit Shetty's film 'Sooryavanshi' to a later date, now the release of Rohena Gera's critically acclaimed 'Sir' starring Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber too has been pushed back. 'Sooryavanshi' was slated to release on March 24 earlier while 'Sir' was to release on March 20.