Rihanna attends 'stop Asian hate' protest in New York City

Rihanna is the latest celebrity to lend her support to the ongoing fight against anti-Asian hate crimes. The singer and entrepreneur took to the streets to add her voice to the rally cry in New York City on Sunday.

The artist attended the protest along with her assistant, Tina Truong, and joined the #StopAsianHate march.

As seen in photos shared by Truong, and others at the event, Rihanna went incognito with long braids, a ballcap and a black face mask.

During the event, the singer got into the spirit of the activist movement, as she used markers to help make protest signs and walked through the streets chanting with the crowd.

Truong shared a slideshow of photos and videos from the event, which gave fans a glimpse of Rihanna's protesting, and served as encouragement for others to join the cause.

"This is what solidarity looks like! #stopaapihate #stopasianhate #callitahatecrime," Truong wrote.





As Rihanna stayed low-key at the event, many fellow protestors didn't even realise it was her.

There has been a dramatic rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and attacks against the AAPI communities in the United States over the past year, with drastic increases in physical and verbal attacks across the country.

Numerous celebrities have called for legal intervention and public support while raising awareness of the increase in hate crimes.