Republic Day: Patriotic Movies and Series on OTT That You Can Watch

A powerful biopic about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, one of India’s most influential and polarizing freedom fighters. The film delves into his revolutionary ideas, sacrifices, and the role he played in shaping India’s independence movement.
This inspiring tale intertwines a soldier’s unwavering courage with a girl’s unyielding determination to search for justice and her rights, creating an emotional and patriotic journey that highlights the values of sacrifice and love for the nation.
Starring Vikrant Massey, The Sabarmati Report is a gripping drama based on the 2002 Godhra train incident. The film follows a journalist investigating the tragedy, uncovering a web of political and communal tensions. As he seeks the truth, he faces personal and professional dangers. This intense film explores the complexities of the incident and its lasting impact on society.
Relive the magic of India’s first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. With Ranveer Singh delivering a stellar performance as Kapil Dev, this film captures the emotions, teamwork, and resilience that united a nation in celebration.
Akshay Kumar stars in this epic historical drama based on the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers fought valiantly against 10,000 Afghan invaders. Kesari is a moving tribute to their unmatched bravery and ultimate sacrifice
Get up close and personal with India’s elite security forces in this series. Featuring celebrities like Rana Daggubati and Sara Ali Khan stepping into the boots of soldiers, Mission Frontline showcases the discipline, courage, and grit required to protect the nation.
