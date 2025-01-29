Renee Zellweger is back playing the iconic Bridget Jones in the new film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. The film is backed by Universal Pictures and will have the original leads reprising their characters once again. Renée Zellweger plays Bridget, Colin Firth is back as the late Mark Darcy, and Hugh Grant is returning as the charismatic Daniel Cleaver.



On reuniting with OG cast, Renee has stated that it is a 'precious blessing'. The actress also said that playing these characters together for over two decades has been as unusual as it has been enjoyable.

"What a rare and precious blessing to get to share these experiences together and to bring these characters and these stories to life,” said the actress in a statement. She further added, “Hugh and I have found that these stories have meaning for other people in a significant way. That’s a cool, very rare, thing to share."

Watch the trailer of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

About Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The film focuses on Bridget's transformative journey, marked by unexpected challenges and profound loss. She navigates the intricate landscape of single motherhood, raising her two young children, Billy and Mabel, four years after her husband's tragic death during a humanitarian mission in Sudan. Balancing work, home life, and romantic prospects while enduring the scrutiny of seemingly perfect school mothers, Bridget finds comfort in her loyal friends and the surprising reappearance of her former lover, Daniel Cleaver.

Swinging between past grief and future hope, her story radiates her trademark humour, vulnerability, and irresistible charm. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy emerges as a poignant narrative of resilience, companionship, and the remarkable courage required to embrace love and second chances. The film is inspired by Helen Fielding's globally acclaimed bestsellers.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will hit theatres on 14th February, 2025, making it a perfect Valentine's Day treat.

