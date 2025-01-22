The awards season is upon us. The Academy may have pushed the date for announcing nominations to Thursday (January 23) due to the LA wildfires, but the nominations for the 2025 Golden Raspberry Awards are out. Also known as the Razzies, the award recognizes the worst movies and performances of the year.
Celebrating its 45th year, the Razzies nominations this year highlight the worst of cinema from the year 2024. This year, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's highly anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux leads the nomination list with seven nominations. The film, released in 2024, opened to poor response from the audience and was box office dud, grossing $206 million worldwide against a $200 million production budget. In comparison, the first Joker earned more than $1 billion globally.
Borderlands, Madame Web, Megalopolis, and Reagan follow closely, with six nominations each.
Here's a look at the full list of nominations:
Worst Picture
Borderlands
Joker: Folie à Deux
Madame Web
Megalopolis
Reagan
Worst Actor
Jack Black, Dear Santa
Zachary Levi, Harold and the Purple Crayon
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker: Folie à Deux
Dennis Quaid, Reagan
Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted
Worst Actress
Cate Blanchett, Borderlands
Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux
Bryce Dallas Howard, Argylle
Dakota Johnson, Madame Web
Jennifer Lopez, Atlas
Worst Supporting Actor
Jack Black (Voice Only), Borderlands
Kevin Hart, Borderlands
Shia LaBeouf (in drag), Megalopolis
Tahar Rahim, Madame Web
Jon Voight, Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land, and Strangers
Worst Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose, Argylle and Kraven the Hunter
Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher), Reagan
Emma Roberts, Madame Web
Amy Schumer, Unfrosted
FKA twigs, The Crow
Worst Director
S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web
Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolis
Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux
Eli Roth, Borderlands
Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted
Worst Screen Combo
Any Two Obnoxious Characters (Especially Jack Black), Borderlands
Any Two Unfunny Comedic Actors, Unfrosted
The Entire Cast of Megalopolis
Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux
Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller (as Ronnie and Nancy), Reagan
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel
The Crow
Joker: Folie à Deux
Kraven the Hunter
Mufasa: The Lion King
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver
Worst Screenplay
Joker: Folie à Deux
Kraven the Hunter
Madame Web
Megalopolis
Reagan
The nominees were selected through emailed ballots sent to 1,202 Razzie members, which include movie buffs, film critics, and journalists from 49 states and about two dozen foreign countries. The 'winners' will be announced via a video press release on March 1.
