The awards season is upon us. The Academy may have pushed the date for announcing nominations to Thursday (January 23) due to the LA wildfires, but the nominations for the 2025 Golden Raspberry Awards are out. Also known as the Razzies, the award recognizes the worst movies and performances of the year.



Celebrating its 45th year, the Razzies nominations this year highlight the worst of cinema from the year 2024. This year, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's highly anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux leads the nomination list with seven nominations. The film, released in 2024, opened to poor response from the audience and was box office dud, grossing $206 million worldwide against a $200 million production budget. In comparison, the first Joker earned more than $1 billion globally.



Borderlands, Madame Web, Megalopolis, and Reagan follow closely, with six nominations each.

Here's a look at the full list of nominations:

Worst Picture



Borderlands

Joker: Folie à Deux

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

Worst Actor

Jack Black, Dear Santa

Zachary Levi, Harold and the Purple Crayon

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker: Folie à Deux

Dennis Quaid, Reagan

Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted

Worst Actress



Cate Blanchett, Borderlands

Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux

Bryce Dallas Howard, Argylle

Dakota Johnson, Madame Web

Jennifer Lopez, Atlas

Worst Supporting Actor



Jack Black (Voice Only), Borderlands

Kevin Hart, Borderlands

Shia LaBeouf (in drag), Megalopolis

Tahar Rahim, Madame Web

Jon Voight, Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land, and Strangers

Worst Supporting Actress



Ariana DeBose, Argylle and Kraven the Hunter

Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher), Reagan

Emma Roberts, Madame Web

Amy Schumer, Unfrosted

FKA twigs, The Crow

Worst Director



S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web

Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolis

Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux

Eli Roth, Borderlands

Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted

Worst Screen Combo



Any Two Obnoxious Characters (Especially Jack Black), Borderlands

Any Two Unfunny Comedic Actors, Unfrosted

The Entire Cast of Megalopolis

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux

Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller (as Ronnie and Nancy), Reagan

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel



The Crow

Joker: Folie à Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Mufasa: The Lion King

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

Worst Screenplay



Joker: Folie à Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

The nominees were selected through emailed ballots sent to 1,202 Razzie members, which include movie buffs, film critics, and journalists from 49 states and about two dozen foreign countries. The 'winners' will be announced via a video press release on March 1.

