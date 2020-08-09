Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot in an close-knit ceremony

Rana Daggupati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot in the close-knit ceremony organized at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding saw just 30 guests which included close friends and family.

South-Indian stars including Venkatesh, Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Naga Chaitanya were also seen at the wedding.

The wedding, followed Telugu and Marwari traditions, The first picture of the newly-weds was shared by actor Ram Charan on Instagram.

Rana opted for a cream pattu kurta and dhoti, while Miheeka, took a royal look for the wedding, she was looking stunning bride in a heavily embroidered cream-colored lehenga, which she paired with a heavily-embroidered red dupatta she accessorized her look with antique Polki jewelry including earrings, head-piece, bangles, and a statement necklace. Her makeup by celebrity makeup artist Tamanna Rooz



In May, Rana surprised his fans by posting pictures from their engagement ceremony.

Check out the photos from the ceremony: