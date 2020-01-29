Rajinikanth is fine after shooting for Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls, tweets 'Thank you, love you'

We last told you that Rajinikanth is the next Indian face that will be shooting for Man vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls. We now have an update on that front.

Reports today suggested that while shooting an adventure-filled episode with Bear Grylls, the superstar suffered from injuries at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The forest officials revealed, “Rajinikanth lost his balance, twisted his ankle and suffered minor bruises to his hand below the elbow,” a forest official said. “The actor is okay now,” he added.

However, contrarian reports suggest that while he did have a fall, he is unhurt.

Rajinikanth even tweeted after shooting for the Man vs Wild episode as he wrote, “Thank you very much dear @BearGrylls for an unforgettable experience ... love you. @DiscoveryIN thank you 🙏🏻 #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls.”

The forest department for their shoot at the Tiger Reserve put a lot of conditions while permitting the shooting. They informed the crew that the filming will be allowed at their own risk. The crew was also not allowed to use explosives and inflammable materials.

This episode featuring Rajinikanth is the only second time an Indian has featured on Man vs Wild. The first was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.