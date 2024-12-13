New Delhi, India

The entire Kapoor family and the film industry came together on Friday (Dec 13) to celebrate the illustrious career of the legend Raj Kapoor on the momentous occasion of the late filmmaker's 100th birth anniversary.

On Friday, the film festival celebrating the centenary of the legendary filmmaker kicked off at PVR Infinity Mall, Andheri West in Mumbai. Notably, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, one of the most adored couples in Bollywood, were the first ones to mark their presence.

Ranbir, who is the grandson of the iconic filmmaker, arrived at the venue with his wife Alia. The couple looked adorable as they walked hand-in-hand at the event.

For the event, Alia looked gorgeous in a beautiful white saree with a floral design, exuding retro vibes. She accessorized her look with minimal jewellery and kept her hair open. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black bandhgala with white pants. His moustache was the highlight of the whole look.

The couple happily posed for the paps gathered at the event.

Several family members have arrived at the event, including the son of Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, who arrived with his wife Babita. His daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also there.

Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor and his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were also present at the event.

The whole Kapoor family came together for the picture at the film festival. Several photos and videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan took all the attention with their regal look. The actress donned an off-white anarkali suit with golden embroidery. She accessorized her look with a heavy choker necklace. Meanwhile, Saif wore an all-black bandhgala suit.

Apart from the family members, the grand affair also saw the presence of Bollywood stars such as legendary stars like Rekha. The veteran star posed with Alia on the red carpet.

As part of the three-day long festival, the ten iconic Raj Kapoor films will be showcased across 40 cities and 135 cinemas in PVR-Inox and Cinepolis theatres.

The movies that will be premiered are: Aag, Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420, Jagte Raho, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili.