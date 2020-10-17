Queen Elizabeth and Prince William draws criticism for not wearing a mask at the public gathering

Oct 17, 2020

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William Photograph:( Twitter )

In March, the Queen along with her husband Prince Philip, 99  left Buckingham Palace in London to self-isolate at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II recently stepped out for the first time since the pandemic hit the world but raised eyebrows for not wearing a mask, the most mandatory accessory nowadays. 

The 94-year-old monarch attended the first public gathering since the outbreak of the pandemic at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down, southwest England and was accompanied by her grandson Prince William, he too was seen without a mask. The Royals were maintaining social distancing norms, though.

Buckingham Palace immediately came to the queen’s defence and said in a statement that she decided not to wear a mask after consulting her physicians and scientists at the Porton Down military research facility.

Check out the Netizens reaction below: 

A royal source told that the Coronavirus guidelines were followed at the event, including social distancing measures, COVID test was also taken and everyone tested negative before the royals visited.

"Specific advice has been sought from the medical household and relevant parties, and all necessary precautions taken, working closely with Dstl," a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said.

In March, the Queen along with her husband Prince Philip, 99 left Buckingham Palace in London to self-isolate at Windsor Castle. Since then she has been seen in two royal engagements: a scaled-down Trooping the Colour celebration in June and the knighting of fundraiser Sir Tom Moore -  both were behind closed doors. 

