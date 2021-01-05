Priyanka Chopra reveals 'We Are The Heroes' sequal is in the works

Kids-superhero film 'We Are The Heroes' is getting a sequel! The second part of 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D' spin-off starring Priyanka Chopra is currently being written.



Chopra took to her Instagram to announce the news. "Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for 'WE CAN BE HEROES' in its first 4 weeks!! And... BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. The sequel is in development with @rodriguez and @Netflix! #WeCanBeHeroes," she wrote.







The Rober Rodriguez film was released on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020. The streamer said 44 million households viewed 'We Can be Heroes' in the movie's first 28 days on the service.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix counts viewership based on just two minutes of viewing time by a subscriber. The 2020 Christmas week -- running from December 25 to December 31 -- was the service's biggest on record for the same week, year-over-year, as measured by both total view hours and average view hours per subscriber across each period.



'We Can Be Heroes' featured Chopra as a nemesis to a group of children who team up to save the planet and their superhero parents who are kidnapped by the aliens. Rodriguez, also known for directing films like Mexico trilogy -- 'El Mariachi', 'Desperado' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mexico' -- and 'Alita: Battle Angel', has produced the film as well.



Apart from Chopra, the film also features Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang and veteran actor Christopher McDonald. Child stars Akira Akbar, Nathan Blair, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, and Hala Finley are also part of the cast.