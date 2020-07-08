Priyanka Chopra is joining Keaunu Reeves in 'Matrix 4' and the internet cannot keep calm

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has reportedly given her nod to 'Matrix 4' which co-stars Keanu Reeves who is making his comeback as Neo in the film.



The filming at present has been stalled due to the pandemic but the cast also includes, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen ll and Neil Pattrick Harris.



Soon after the news of Priyanka joining the 'Matrix 4' broke, fans of the actress expressed their joy on the internet. In no time, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the actress and her work and her inspiring journey in Hollywood.

#PriyankaChopra joins the cast of #Matrix4 with #KeanuReeves.



The film is set to release on April 1, 2022.



A new pic from the shooting spot:👇 pic.twitter.com/ykLCe81cJX — Naveen (@ssnaveenorg) July 7, 2020 ×

@priyankachopra signed million dollars deals with Amazon and more than 7 Hollywood projects lined up with big stars, directors like Keanu Reeves, Russo brothers, Barry Levinson, Chris Pratt, Mindy Kaling to name a few.. who is doing like her?? Global queen #PriyankaAmazonDeal pic.twitter.com/VmaKJQzBjn — john thin (@johnthin10) July 5, 2020 ×

Wow..its wow moments for PC @keanureeves_kc .its will grt news for Bollywood as well as her fans also...We r also so exciting to watc her in @_MATRIX_4 ..congratulations both of you — Indrajeet Barick (@BarickIndrajeet) July 7, 2020 ×

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra to star in 4th installment of Keanu Reeves' popular science fiction movie series The Matrix. Can't wait to see one of my favourite Bollywood actress in one of my favourite movie series ❤️ #Matrix4 pic.twitter.com/FfvE8Bm7wn — Niraj Khatri🏏❤️ (@NirajK07Cricket) July 7, 2020 ×

Last week, Priyanka was in the news as she signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon. The details of the deal are yet to be made public.

Speaking on the deal, Priyanka had said, “My quest really is to be able to tell female stories, work with creators from around the world and create a cross-pollination of storytelling,” adding, "My Amazon television deal is a global deal, so I can do Hindi language, I can do English language, I can do whatever language I want.”

Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose' 'The Sky Is Pink' which co-starred Farhan Akhtar.