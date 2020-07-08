Priyanka Chopra is joining Keaunu Reeves in 'Matrix 4' and the internet cannot keep calm

WION Web Team New Delhi Jul 08, 2020, 09.29 AM(IST)

File image of Priyanka Chopra and Keanu Reeves Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Priyanka Chopra will be a part of 'Matrix 4' which also stars Keanu Reeves and Neil Patrick Harris.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has reportedly given her nod to 'Matrix 4' which co-stars Keanu Reeves who is making his comeback as Neo in the film.

The filming at present has been stalled due to the pandemic but the cast also includes, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen ll and Neil Pattrick Harris.

Soon after the news of Priyanka joining the 'Matrix 4' broke, fans of the actress expressed their joy on the internet. In no time, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the actress and her work and her inspiring journey in Hollywood.

Last week, Priyanka was in the news as she signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon. The details of the deal are yet to be made public.

Speaking on the deal, Priyanka had said, “My quest really is to be able to tell female stories, work with creators from around the world and create a cross-pollination of storytelling,” adding, "My Amazon television deal is a global deal, so I can do Hindi language, I can do English language, I can do whatever language I want.”

Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose' 'The Sky Is Pink' which co-starred Farhan Akhtar.

