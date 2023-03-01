Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to leave Frogmore Cottage: Reports

King Charles will soon be getting crowned but he’s already making a lot of changes ahead of the coronation ceremony. One such major change is giving the charge of Frogmore Cottage to new residents. The Frogmore Cottage was gifted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Now that they live in America and have no plans of returning to the UK anytime soon, reports suggest that the new King wants new royal residents for the same.

If reports are to be believed, King Charles has offered the Frogmore Cottage to brother Prince Andrew.

Things went from bad to worse after Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare got published. It was released in January and made the rivalry between brothers William and Harry public. It also laid bare what went down between Harry and his father and things that led to the couple leaving their royal life behind and moving to the US.