Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough are now parents to twins

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Nov 18, 2021, 01:15 PM(IST)

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough married in 2016 Photograph:( Twitter )

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough are now parents to a baby boy and a baby girl.  The actress and her husband welcomed twins via surrogacy.

Bollywood star Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough are now parents to a baby boy and a baby girl. 

The actress and her husband welcomed twins via surrogacy. Preity took to Twitter to announce the happy news.
 
"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today.  Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family.

We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gi," the actress tweeted. 

Preity who starred in blockbuster films like 'Kal Ho Na Ho', 'Veer-Zaara' and 'Koi Mil Gaya', married Gene Goodenough in a private ceremony in the US in 2016. Since then Preity has been spending her time both in America and the US. 

